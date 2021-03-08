Alabama National Guard mobile vaccination teams to deploy in underserved areas

ALABAMA – The ADPH announced plans for the Alabama National Guard to hold mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Alabama counties with a high social vulnerability index.

This is expected to begin on March 23.

The Alabama Department of Health says that while details are being developed, the initial concept is that mobile vaccination teams will hold the clinics in two locations four days a week to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations daily.

ADPH says that sites will be in areas where access and transportation needs are especially great and in populations that are difficult to reach.

Organizers say that details will be announced soon, but most will be in the Black Belt region.