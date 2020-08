Alabama-Missouri, Auburn-Tennessee among new SEC season games announced

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference distributed an average of $40.9 million to its member schools in the last fiscal year. Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, the league divvied $573.8 million in revenue among its 14 members for the fiscal year which ended August 31, 2017. Football bowl teams also kept $23.1 million to cover travel and other expenses. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Alabama will travel to Missouri, and Auburn will host Tennessee as part of the slate of additional SEC games announced Friday afternoon.

The SEC announced two non-division teams for each team Friday afternoon.

Each team picks up an extra home and away game in this season’s schedule.

The SEC is playing a 10-game conference-only schedule due to COVID-19.

Alabama: Missouri (Away), Kentucky (Home)

Arkansas: Florida (Away), Georgia (Home)

Auburn: South Carolina (Away), Tennessee (Home)

Florida: Texas A&M (Away), Arkansas (Home)

Georgia: Arkansas (Away), Mississippi State (Home)

Kentucky: Alabama (Away), Ole Miss (Home)

LSU: Vanderbilt (Away), Missouri (Home)

Ole Miss: Kentucky (Away), South Carolina (Home)

Mississippi State: Georgia (Away), Vanderbilt (Home)

Missouri: LSU (Away), Alabama (Home)

South Carolina: Ole Miss (Away), Auburn (Home)

Tennessee: Auburn (Away), Texas A&M (Home)

Texas A&M: Tennessee (Away), Florida (Home)

Vanderbilt: Mississippi State (Away), LSU (Home)