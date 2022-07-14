MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission received feedback on their proposed rules and regulations for the state’s newest incoming industry.

Last year, the Alabama Legislature approved marijuana for medical use. But some security regulations proposed for growers — like having security guards and three-inch steel doors — didn’t go over so well.

“Three of these requirements — fully floored facility, three-inch steel doors and reinforced exterior walls would not be typical of a greenhouse” one speaker said.

“There’s no such thing as a three-inch steel door unless you have a vault,” another speaker said.

“We’re required two guards on site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That’s pretty expensive,” a speaker said.

The Commission said they’d take the comments into consideration. Others had questions about who gets to prescribe medical cannabis.

“Will chiropractors of people who deal with chronic pain have that opportunity?”

Commission director John McMillan said the Board of Medical Examiners will assess who can become certified.

Minorities for Medical Marijuana state director Antoine Mordican urged the Commission to ensure the application process is fair for those who want to participate.

“My comment is really just speaking directly to making the regulations competitive enough that Alabamians are able to participate, that the fees are acceptable and competitive, that the locals are able to participate and be involved,” Mordican said.

Xavier Carr, who owns House of Hemp in Prattville, plans to apply to operate a dispensary for medical cannabis.

“I hope the Commission will lean toward people like me who are already serving the community with a legal form of cannabis,” Carr said.

Medical cannabis is expected to be available in the state by next fall.

The Commission asks that ahead of their Aug. 11 meeting, any other public comment be submitted online by Aug. 5.