Alabama Marine Patrol offering free boater certification class

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Need a Boating License?

The Alabama Marine Police is teaching a Boater Certification Class for FREE on Saturday, February 29th, according to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

The class will be at the Wheeler Refuge Visitor Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and no registration is required.

The agency says books will be provided but asks attendees to bring a pen and some paper.

According to the post, completion of the course certifies you to obtain your boating license.

For questions, call 256-350-6639.