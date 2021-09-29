Alabama man wanted on 11 child sex crimes arrested in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Alabama man wanted for more than ten child sex crimes was arrested in Smith County late Monday night by the US Marshals.

34-year-old Johnny Ray Johnson was booked into the Smith County Jail at 8:17 p.m., according to online records. He was wanted on a wide range of charges, including:

6 charges of possession of child pornography

2 counts of producing child porn

1 count of child rape

1 count of sexual torture

1 count of sexual abuse

Johnson was also arrested in March of 2021 in Owens Cross Roads.

It’s unclear as of this writing if Johnson has been extradited back to Alabama or what led authorities to track him down in East Texas.