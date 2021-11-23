Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In an Enterprise courtroom Monday afternoon, a man who was previously convicted of a felony charge, received a life sentence.

In October, Andy Tinker was convicted of first-degree human trafficking in the case of a woman who was placed in servitude by the defendant. During the trial, defense witnesses said Tinker used the victim for sex, as well as for getting drugs and re-selling them.

Following a pre-sentence investigation, Coffee and Pike County Circuit Judge, Jeff Kelley sentenced Andy Tinker to life in prison.

Prosecutors in the case had previously described the convicted defendant as a menace to society.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News