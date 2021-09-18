Alabama man arrested in fatal shooting at Mississippi casino

In this photo release by the Biloxi Police Department is Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile, Ala., who was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on the gaming floor inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi Police said. The early Saturday shooting at the Mississippi casino has left one person dead and another in custody. (Biloxi Police Department via AP)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An early Saturday shooting at a Mississippi casino has left one person dead and another in custody.

Biloxi Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. inside the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police said they received a number of 911 calls about a man shooting inside the casino. Officers arrested 30-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones, of Mobile, Alabama, on a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on the gaming floor. No other injuries were reported.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the victim and Jones argued outside the casino and then ran into the building. It’s unclear if the men knew each other.