JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor.

Around 6:15 Saturday morning, deputies in Jackson County, Fla. responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back.

Investigators determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening.

Later, they allegedly met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett.

JCSO officials said the victim was then transported over state lines into Florida.

Around 1:00 in the morning Saturday, investigators said the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan allegedly beat her and bound her hands and feet.

They said the victim was then dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.

Jackson County deputies located the suspects in Houston County, Alabama, alongside Houston County deputies.

Jordan is being charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim, and battery.

Jarrett is charged with principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tampering with a victim, and principal in the first degree to battery.

The two are currently being held in the Houston County Jail but will be transported back to Jackson County to face their first appearance.