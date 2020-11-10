Alabama-LSU postpones game scheduled for weekend

FILE – In this Sept. 28. 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday, June 25, 2020, speaking out against racism and ending with the message that “all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video that was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — With COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding the program, LSU has called off its game with Alabama this weekend.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Monday that the Tigers had a few positive COVID cases and many players were in quarantine because of contact tracing. The team was in danger of falling below the 53-man available roster needed to compete, given SEC protocols.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

There has not been an update on if the game will be rescheduled. LSU has a rescheduled game set with Florida on Dec. 12, the only open date on Alabama’s schedule.