Alabama lottery bill being filed for upcoming legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An education lottery bill will be filed for the upcoming legislative session for Alabama lawmakers to consider.

During an appearance in Dothan Monday morning, Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said he plans to file an education lottery bill that would allow the sale of scratch-off tickets as well as participation in multi-state lotteries like Mega Millions and Powerball.

Clouse said that unlike the previous lottery bills, this bill would be an education-only proposal. He said he would like to see half of the money to the Alabama State Department of Early Childhood Education for pre-K while the other half would fund education scholarships and other assistance for students.

READ A COPY OF THE BILL HERE

Clouse said this bill would be more of a paper-based lottery than electronic.

If the bill passes with 60% support in the Alabama Legislature, it must then go to the public for a vote. It’s been 20 years since Alabamians last voted on a lottery, which was rejected by the state.

Clouse estimated a lottery would generate roughly $160 million a year for the state.

During the 2019 legislative session, Clouse sponsored a different lottery bill with Sen. Greg Albritton which narrowly passed the Senate but died in the House.

The lottery won’t be the only gaming issue lawmakers will face. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is offering the state $1 billion for exclusive gaming rights.

Clouse plans to formally introduce the bill when lawmakers return Feb 4.