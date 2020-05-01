Alabama looks to expand COVID-19 contact tracing, phone banking, cell tracking under consideration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Public health officials say a key weapon in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is what’s known as contact tracing. It’s designed to stop the spread of the virus by early notification of people who test positive, and quickly warning their contacts.

But it’s a job that keeps getting bigger in Alabama and, officials said, it will become more critical as the stare reopens.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris outlined the challenges the state faces with contact tracing.

“With the 6,500 or so people that have been diagnosed so far, we have contacted all of them and we attempt to gain … to learn from them who lives at home with them, what type of workplace they’re in and in many cases, we have to contact the workplace, just in case there are other exposures,” Harris said. “You can imagine this is an enormous task.”

And vital, he said.

“What all states have identified is that the way to really get ahead of this is to make sure you’re doing that on the scale you need to do,” Harris said.

ADPH says it has shifted staff from other areas and enlisted medical school volunteers. Harris was asked if they’re able to keep up with a new case rate of around 200 a day.

“I think we have a lot of concerns about that. It’s very important that we’re able to do that,” he said.

There are an estimated 120 people handling contact tracing now, ADPH said Friday.

“But we need hundreds of FTEs to do it,” Harris said.

Dr. Karen Landers said the state is looking at contracting some of the work out. Landers said they’ve been able to borrow employees from other contact tracing divisions, including tuberculosis and STDs, but that work will have to resume eventually. She said the contact tracing work will be invaluable for medical students, but they’ll also have to resume their studies.

“There are companies that actually do contact tracing as a phone bank, if you will,” Landers said.

Harris said technology can also be deployed.

“There are also some kind of really interesting electronic means that have been designed by some of our big tech companies, in the US and in the world,” he said.

Much of that approach focuses on people’s phones.

“It involves tracking people based on their cell phone and allows them to put information in and who their contacts are so they can be reached in a real efficient way,” Harris said.

As Alabama and other states increases the rate of contact, ADPH will need more help to mitigate the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Ultimately I think we’ll use some of all of those strategies because we’ll have to until we have a vaccine or at least an effective treatment,” Harris said. “We’ll have to scale that up quite a bit for a while.

Dr. Landers said Friday ADPH is not currently using phone tracing technology. She said if that changes, they will inform the public.