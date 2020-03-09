Alabama Legislature considering two bills proposing major changes to open records laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama Legislature has two bills before it that could make major changes to the public's access to government and law enforcement records.

State Senator Cam Ward is pushing a measure that would strengthen the state's open records law. Alabama Rep. Shane Stringer has a measure seeking to tigthen access to police body cam footage.

Ward's bill is mirrored after states like Georgia and Florida, which have tougher open records laws. In Alabama, there is basically no requirement that an agency comply with a public records request and no consequence currently, if they don't.

The bill is set for a hearing on Tuesday.

As we reported Thursday night, Mobile-area Rep. Shane Stringer's bill addresses police body cam and dash cam footage. It does create a process under which someone shown on the video, or a loved one of that person, can be allowed to view it.

Stringer's bill was introduced last week.

But most significantly, it declares that police body cam footage is not a public record. That's contrary to a number of other states.

Stringer, a former police chief, said he's concerned that releasing the videos could affect assisting victims or getting witnesses to come forward.

"We also have to look at what's in the best interests of our community too. So, they'll be a lot of negotiations and discussion in trying to make this the best bill that we can have," Stringer said. "The intention is not to prohibit or prevent, I guess, people from having access to the body cameras as much as it's just making sure we're protecting our victims and witnesses in these situations."

The measure as currently written would not allow public or media access to the footage without bringing the matter to a circuit court judge.

Currently, the law in Alabama doesn't forbid body cam access, but it also doesn't explicitly call for its release.

Questions of access to body cam footage were at the center of public concerns raised in the aftermath of the Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher last year. Police footage hasn't been released, though investigators cited the footage in deciding the shooting was justified.

Another case pending is the case of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby. A police review board found no fault with his actions in a 2018 on-duty shooting. But a Madison County grand jury reviewed the same footage and indicted him for murder.

WHNT News 19 belongs to the Alabama Broadcaster's Association which has come out in favor of Senator Ward's open records bill. The ABA is also concerned about efforts to formally bar public record access to police body camera footage.

The argument is that more public access to open records means more transparency about how governments operate and greater accountability for those actions.