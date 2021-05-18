Alabama Legislature bans double voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Tuesday a bill banning double voting has gone into effect.

Merrill’s office said in a news release that a bill banning voting “in the same or equivalent election, either in this state or in this state and another state” has gone into effect.

The measure was passed by both houses of the Alabama Legislature earlier this year.

Violators of the new law would be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor upon first conviction. All subsequent violations result in a Class C felony as originally proposed by Rep. Chris Blackshear (R-Phenix City), the bill’s sponsor.

According to Merrill’s statement, the Electronic Registration Information Center identified six individuals who had voted in Alabama and another state in the 2018 election.