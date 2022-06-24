ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama politicians responded Friday to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that ended constitutional protections for abortions. Gov. Kay Ivey, outgoing Senator Richard Shelby and Republican nominee for Senate Katie Britt were all quick to respond to the court’s historic decision.

On Friday, June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a news release, Gov. Kay Ivey said, “Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.”

Other Alabama politicians also praised the Supreme Courts’ decision. Senator Richard Shelby claimed the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade was “unconstitutional.” Katie Britt, republican nominee for Richard Shelby’s seat on the Senate, tweeted “Our prayers have been answered! States can now protect the sacred right to life – and I’m confident that’s exactly what Alabama will do.” Britt also added the bible verse Jeremiah 1:5 to her tweet. Congressman Jerry Carl also applauded the Supreme Court saying that life is a gift from God and every life is worth protecting.

Although Republican politicians in Alabama were glad that the law was overturned, many Alabama Democrats were not happy with the decision. A news release from Alabama Democrats Chair Representative Chris England blamed the “Republican legislative” for reversing a law that could lead to doctors being arrested for a felony and facing 99 years in prison.

“Republican politicians will claim this is a win for ‘life’ in a state with high infant mortality rates,” England wrote, “a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing the lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families – or do anything else that actually sacrifices life for Alabamians.”

Governor Kay Ivey

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.

“The fight continues, though. Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country. Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law. As I noted when I signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, every life is precious and a sacred gift from God. We will not relent in our efforts. Ensuring this 2019 law can be enforced is the next and very critical step to protecting our babies.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.”

Senator Richard Shelby

“The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, and the High Court has now reversed that decision. It is our moral and ethical duty to protect the dignity of human life, particularly when it comes to the unborn. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court justly upholds the writings of our Constitution and allows us to preserve innocent human life. This is welcome news.”

Congressman Jerry Carl

“I applaud the Supreme Court for overruling the disastrous Roe v. Wade decision. State legislators now have the opportunity to create laws protecting the lives of millions of innocent babies. Together, we can build a culture that respects life.

Life is a precious gift from God, and every human is made in God’s image. Every person, whether born or unborn, is a life worth protecting. Protecting life from conception to death is a top priority of mine, and I’m proud to be an advocate for life because I firmly believe our society has a responsibility to defend and protect life.”

Alabama Democratic Chair Representative Chris England

“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama – a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape.

Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions.

Republican politicians will claim this is a win for “life” in a state with high infant mortality rates, a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing free lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families – or do anything else that actually sanctifies life for Alabamians. Now, their law will block abortion access in Alabama, negatively affecting women with the fewest resources the most.

While the Supreme Court has turned back the clock back decades on our freedoms – Alabama Democrats still stand strongly for Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions – especially their right to abortion.

In the meantime, we need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans. We need federal action now.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville

“The Supreme Court decision is a victory for life and for Alabamians, like myself, who believe in the protection of the unborn. As a Christian, I believe life begins at conception, and that’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of this law. This case reignited a discussion on the important role of the American family in our country and the need to protect life at every stage. I hope we don’t let this passion stop here, and we continue to discuss how we can protect the unborn and help vulnerable mothers.

After months of a disgraceful public pressure campaign and failed efforts from Democrats to force their extreme and unpopular abortion-on-demand agenda on the American people, I’m glad the Court didn’t bow to outside pressure and maintained their judicial independence.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

“Today is a truly historic day. The United States Supreme Court has, at long last, finally overturned its fatally flawed decision in Roe v. Wade.

The issue of abortion now returns to the States—and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.

Accordingly, I wish to immediately issue the following notices:

Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect. For those laws that have been halted by courts, the State will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions. Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations.

Furthermore, any act of vandalism or violence against any crisis pregnancy center, church, or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.

I will have more to say on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the importance of this decision in due course.”