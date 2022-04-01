MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With crime on the rise in many parts of the country and here in Alabama, gun laws have become a much-debated topic.

A recent poll conducted by CBS42, The Hill and Emerson College finds opinions differ widely on whether the state’s laws covering gun sales should change.

“If you go into a gun shop to purchase a weapon, you’re going to go through a very thorough federal background check, and that must stay in place,” said Sen. Gerald Allen, R- Tuscaloosa.

Allen agrees with the 39% of primary voters polled who say those laws should be kept as they are.

“I don’t think we need to do anything differently,” Allen said.

Approximately 17% say those laws should be less strict, while 37% say they should be more strict. Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, said rising gun violence in her city warrants stricter laws surrounding gun sales.

“The crime rate in the city of Birmingham alone, I’m mortified. I think the less restrictions you have, the greater chance there is for death,” Givan said.

Givan said the Alabama Legislature’s move to curtail gun control measures only makes violence that much worse.

“Look at the world. Look at what’s going on around us. Innocent babies being killed, domestic violence on the rise, what’s left?” Givan said.

Eddie Fulmer, the president of the non-profit gun group Bama Carry, disagrees.

“The process that we have now should be less strict,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer said the process isn’t effective at keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

“The main reason is, there again, a criminal isn’t going to the store and have a background check on him to get a weapon,” he said.

This legislative session, Alabama became the 22nd state to pass permitless concealed carry. Recently, the Senate passed a bill to nullify presidential gun orders. That bill still has to go to the House of Representatives.