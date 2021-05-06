Alabama lawmakers to resume debate on medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives will resume debate on medical marijuana legislation. Lawmakers will take up the bill again after Thursday morning.

The second day of debate comes after Republican opponents used a filibuster to delay a vote on Tuesday.

The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain would allow a person to qualify.