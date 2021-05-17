Alabama lawmakers return for final day of session

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of large and controversial issues before them. One of the most pressing issues Monday is final approval of the general fund budget.

Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors. Lawmakers are weighing a pause in an upcoming requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test before moving to the fourth grade.

House leaders said they are doubtful a gambling bill will get a vote as lawmakers face a ticking clock and continued divisions on the matter.