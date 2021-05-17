Alabama lawmakers return for final day of session

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of large and controversial issues before them.  One of the most pressing issues Monday is final approval of the general fund budget.

Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors.  Lawmakers are weighing a pause in an upcoming requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test before moving to the fourth grade.

House leaders said they are doubtful a gambling bill will get a vote as lawmakers face a ticking clock and continued divisions on the matter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News