Alabama lawmakers OK legislation to lift yoga ban in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday approved legislation to lift the state’s decades-old ban on yoga in public schools.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted 75-14 to approve Senate changes to the bill. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, the bill’s sponsor, agreed to accept the Senate changes to the bill instead of risking losing the bill in the final hours of the legislative session.

The Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms.