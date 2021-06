MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted on a theft charge after his former employer accused him of stealing.

Court records show that a grand jury returned the indictment this week. The accusation first arose last year when an arrest warrant was filed against Dismukes.

The indictment accuses Dismukes of taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer Weiss Flooring. Dismukes told the Montgomery Advertiser that he expects to be exonerated.