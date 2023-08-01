MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A new law in Alabama aiming to increase the number of doctors in the state takes effect today. Medical professionals say the Physician Workforce Act is not a silver bullet to solve all the state’s workforce problems but they think it will help.

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson says Alabama has had a shortage of doctors for decades.

“Almost every county in Alabama is a medically underserved area,” Williamson said.

Williamson hopes this law will help address that.

It does three main things. First, it removes a testing requirement for out-of-state doctors looking to work in Alabama. Second, it lets international medical graduates apply for a license a year earlier. Third, it creates an apprenticeship-like program for medical graduates who don’t match into a residency, so they can start working sooner while training under a doctor.

“I think it will help us close some of those gaps,” Williamson said.

Niko Corley with the Medical Association of Alabama says the new requirements don’t lower any standards but more or less cut red tape.

“We’re trying to remove as many possible barriers as there are to ensuring a robust physician workforce so that patients have access to physician-led quality care,” Corley said.

Rep. Susan DuBose cosponsored the new. She says it’s common-sense legislation that will ultimately help patients in the state.

She hopes to see further legislative efforts go toward rural healthcare needs and possibly find ways to incentivize medical students in those areas.

“I would love to see us work on legislation for good students to perhaps give them a scholarship if they’ll agree to work in some of these high-need areas for a period of time,” DuBose (R- Hoover) said.