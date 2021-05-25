Alabama Law Enforcement Agency unveils new emergency alert system

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has officially released CodeRED, a new, statewide emergency alert system designed to notify citizens of missing person alerts throughout the State of Alabama.

For those wishing to enroll in CodeRED, sign up is simple: visit alea.gov and click on the new “CodeRED” logo displayed on the homepage. Sign-ups can also be completed when a user texts “ALalerts” to 99411 from a mobile device.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve our overall operations and efficiently serve the citizens of this state,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “CodeRED will allow all Alabamians to quickly subscribe to alerts via a variety of methods and it will deliver time-sensitive information during high-stress situations where time is of the essence for those missing loved ones.”

The system’s release corresponds with National Missing Children’s Day.

Notification with ALEA’s existing system will end “in the near future,” according to a statement from the agency. Amber Alerts and Blue Alerts will continue to be relayed over the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, in addition to the CodeRED platform.