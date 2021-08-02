Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to participate in Operation SafeDRIVE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Distracted, Reckless, Impaired Visibility Enforcement, – DRIVE. That’s exactly what the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants drivers to do.

Operation SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic accidents by putting more officers along the southeastern Interstate 10 corridor for higher visibility and presence.

ALEA will monitor drivers for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, seatbelt use, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

The initiative will also ensure CMV drivers are following all regulations and compliances, as well as passenger vehicles.

They encourage motorists to stay out of blind spots of large trucks and buses, pass safely, avoid cutting them off, and don’t follow too close.

The intensified effort begins on August 3 and ends on August 5.