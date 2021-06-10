Alabama labeled 7th least safe state during pandemic, study shows

A new study shows Alabama ranked among the least safe states to live in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by WalletHub, the state of Alabama ranked 45th out of 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia for being a safe place to live over the pandemic.

The survey included five key metrics: COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and the share of the eligible population that has been vaccinated.

The report listed Alabama as 50th in its vaccination rate, 50th in positive testing rate, 38th in hospitalization, 25th in deaths, and 44th in its transmission rate.

The states behind Alabama in COVID-19 safety during the pandemic were Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Montana, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Vermont, Massachusetts, and California were ranked as the safest states.

The full WalletHub report can be viewed here.