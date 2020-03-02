Alabama judges have differing interpretations of teacher sexual misconduct cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – According to a statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the department received allegations of improper sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student on Monday. The statement said after interviewing the juvenile victim and conducting an investigation, Madison County Elementary School teacher Catherine Coffey was arrested.

On Friday, WHNT News 19 learned that Coffey was arrested for allegedly engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. Coffey was also charged with allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a student under 19.

Less than a year ago, a teacher from the same school district was arrested on similar charges. 23-year-old, Lindsey Bates was a teacher at Madison County High School. She was arrested in April of 2019 on charges including sexting and having sexual contact with students. In January, Bates pleaded guilty to her charges and was sentenced to three years probation. She was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

But the way these cases are interpreted seems to be complicated. In 2016, a former Decatur High School teacher, Carrie Witt, and a Falkville High School teacher's aide, David Solomon, were arrested for allegedly having sexual relationships with students.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson dismissed indictments against both Witt and Solomon. Glenn ruled that the state law banning sex between a teacher and student was unconstitutional.

Thompson noted in his ruling that students can consent to sex, under state law, once they turn 16. That is unless someone uses a “position of authority” to “coerce, groom, or otherwise obtain the illegitimate consent of the alleged victims.”

However, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the judge's decision in 2018

According to Alabama court records, both Witt and Solomon are scheduled for jury trials later this fall.