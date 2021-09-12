Alabama Humanities Alliance awards $800,000 to cultural organizations, some in North Alabama

(WHNT) — The Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) awarded $800,000 in funding to just over 80 organizations across the state – including several right here in North Alabama.

According to a news release, the grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, passed into law earlier this year.

“Robust cultural organizations make Alabama a richer, smarter and more vibrant place to live and learn,” said AHA Executive Director Chuck Holmes. “These grants will sustain the humanities in our communities and contribute to the state’s economic recovery in the months ahead.”

Winners of these one-time grants include museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, literacy groups, civic engagement organizations and more!

Those selected to receive grants in North Alabama include:

Alabama Constitutional Village Foundation in Huntsville (Madison County)

Albertville Museum in Albertville (Marshall County)

Athens-Limestone County Public Library in Athens (Limestone County)

Courtland Public Library in Courtland (Lawrence County)

Hartselle Historical Society in Hartselle (Morgan County)

Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation in Tuscumbia (Colbert County)

The Historic Huntsville Foundation in Huntsville (Madison County)

Houston Memorial Library / Museum Foundation in Athens (Limestone County)

LaGrange Living Historical Association in Leighton (Colbert County)

Landmarks of DeKalb County in Fort Payne (DeKalb County)

Launch 2035 – Singing River Trail in Huntsville (Madison County)

Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County in Athens (Limestone County)

Liberty Learning Foundation in Huntsville (Madison County)

Moon Lake Community Library in Mentone (DeKalb County)

Triana Historical Society in Triana (Madison County)

Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville (Madison County)

In total, grants were awarded to 83 organizations in 46 cities with 32 counties represented.

For more information, visit alabamahumanities.org.