Alabama human trafficking alliance formed by state and local agencies

State, federal and other groups are joining to combat human trafficking in Alabama with the help of some funding from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said his office and the Montgomery Family Sunshine Center will lead the multiagency alliance, which is called the Alabama Anti Human Trafficking Alliance.

The new partnership includes both law enforcement and nonprofit victim service agencies. They officially authorized their partnership in signing a memorandum of understanding Monday morning.

“Today’s announcement serves as a reminder to human traffickers that the promise I made them on a past Human Trafficking Awareness Day remains as true as ever: We are coming after you—and we will only become more relentless until the day we end human trafficking in Alabama,” Marshall said in a statement.

The goal is to close jurisdictional loopholes in capturing and prosecuting human traffickers, officials said, as well as giving victims short- and long-term services, officials said. A special agent from the attorney general’s office will investigate cases statewide, and the AG’s office also will have a prosecutor available for guidance on investigations and victim and witness advocacy.

The alliance is funded by $2.9 million in federal funding for the next three years.