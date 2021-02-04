Alabama House Speaker on Lottery: ‘I think the probability is looking better of us coming up with a piece of legislation’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – There are plans to propose legislation that would create a state lottery and allow casinos by means of a constitutional amendment.

This has remained a recurring topic in the state.

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said mixed feelings remain.

“All of it just gets pulled in so many different directions, we’ve never been able to come to an agreement, or get the representatives of these different entities to come to the table and come to an agreement.”

Alabama is one of five states without a lottery

Governor Kay Ivey’s appointed gambling committee published a report in December stating that Alabama could make upwards of $700 million annually from a lottery and casinos. The report also estimated $10 million in earnings from sports betting.

“It was based upon just good citizens of Alabama coming together and talking about the gaming issue to include lottery,” McCutcheon said. “The information that they had has been very helpful. And I think it’s pointed us in a good direction, as far as trying to bring all of the interested groups together so we can sit down and talk about this issue.”

An expansion of gambling requires the approval of a constitutional amendment by three-fifths of senators and representatives. Then Alabama voters have a say.

Because of the new data, McCutcheon said things could be looking up.

“The Alabama public is really in the high 60s, depending on what poll you look at. They’re in the high 60s or even up in the 70 percentile of being in favor of voting on a lottery bill,” he said. “So you know, with all of these things coming together, I think the probability is looking better of us coming up with a piece of legislation that we work on this year.”

–