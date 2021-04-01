Alabama House passes bills allowing alcohol to be delivered

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Over the past year Alabama residents have become more and more accustomed to ordering from home and getting delivery, but there has been one major exception. Current state law doesn’t allow delivery of beer, wine, or liquor.

On Thursday the Alabama House took a major step towards changing that.

The House passed two bills today dealing with the sale and delivery of alcohol, both bills move on to the Alabama Senate.

One bill would allow up to 12 cases of wine to be ordered through the mail a year and home in-state delivery of alcohol was also on the House floor.

The local delivery bill has passed the Senate once, but it’s been amended, so that’s expected to be a formality for approval. It passed 25-4 the first time.

That bill now explicitly includes small brewers and distilleries, which Huntsville Representative Rex Reynolds commended the bill’s sponsors for updating.

Delivery drivers will only drop off liquor to someone 21 or older who signs for the delivery and delivery would not allow someone to skirt local wet/dry laws.

For residents wanting a local alcohol delivery, the bill allows up to 120 12-ounce bottles of beer for a customer in a 24-hour span. That also includes no more than 2.3 gallons of whiskey or other spirits and no more than 12 standard bottles of wine within 24 hours.