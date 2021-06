MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama House Democratic Caucus will host its annual Pro-Growth Policy Conference virtually this year.

The three-day conference will be held on June 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on the Alabama House Democratic Caucus Facebook and YouTube accounts.

This year’s speakers include U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

For more information, visit alabamademcaucus.com.