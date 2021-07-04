Alabama Hospital Association launches “We Can Do This Alabama!” statewide vaccine campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Hospital Association (AHA) recently launched “We Can Do This Alabama!,” a statewide initiative to recruit grassroots volunteers to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

The initiative is part of a nationwide COVID-19 public education campaign to increase confidence and awareness of the vaccine.

A recent AHA survey found 94% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to help end the pandemic in our state and nationwide,” an AHA statement read. “Along with getting the vaccine, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.”

In order to sign up to become a “local champion” and share information with communities across the state, volunteers should visit wecandothisalabama.com. Volunteers are encouraged to ask three people per week to get the vaccine and recruit five additional people to serve.

The effort is a joint campaign between AHA, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the Alabama Nursing Home Association, the Alabama Primary Health Care Association, the Alabama Chapter-AAP, the Alabama Council for Behavioral Healthcare, the Alabama State Nurses Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Visit wecandothisalabama.com for more information.