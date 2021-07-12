Alabama Highway 40 to close for pipe replacement

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Highway 40 near Scottsboro will close this weekend for a pipe replacement.

According to Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett, the closure will be between Alabama Highway 35 and Jackson County Road 18.

The highway closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16 and reopen on Monday, July 19 by 6 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to pursue other routes to avoid the area.

The detour for eastbound traffic will be Alabama Highway 35 southbound to Alabama Highway 71 to 40. The detour for westbound traffic will be through Alabama Highway 71 southbound to Alabama 35 northbound.

Commercial traffic is required to use official detour routes.