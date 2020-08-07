Alabama high school football team, band under quarantine

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The entire football team and marching band at an Alabama high school are under quarantine following potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

Oneonta High School coach Phil Phillips tells WBMA-TV that a fifth player has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s the second quarantine of the summer for the team.

Band director David Bearden says one of 135 students tested positive in his group, so a quarantine was needed.

The football team is set to resume practice on Aug. 18, three days before its first game.