Alabama health officials continue testing for COVID-19 variants as Omicron is identified in more countries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Doctors in Alabama are praising the efforts of South African scientists for identifying the Omicron variant.

Like many scientists across the globe, Alabama does molecular testing to identity different mutations of the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant.

Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has ramped up with mobile testing sites when cases surge and scaled back as they subside. Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Ali Hassoun, says these all too familiar tests don’t detect which variant a person has contracted.

“PCR will just tell you if you test positive or negative. It cannot differentiate. It really doesn’t tell you much. That needs more processing,” Dr. Hassoun explained.

It takes genetic testing.

“You’ve got to actually sequence it in a lab,” said UAB Director of Division of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

The World Health Organization has now identified 5 ‘variants of concern’ including the new Omicron strain, which was discovered in South Africa and has now been found in multiple countries.

“We know about it because the molecular surveillance in South Africa is actually excellent, and the scientists were incredibly responsible in reporting this,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Alabama or the United States, but Dr. Ali Hassoun says he believes it could already be in the US. He says there needs to be more genetic testing for variants.

There is an ongoing effort in Alabama to test for variants present in the state. Hassoun says the variant screening effort for Huntsville Hospital is done through the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Who usually send a screening or send it to the CDC for further testing,” Hassoun said.

He says ADPH determines how many samples they would like to take from the hospital for variant testing.

“The department of health actually will request these depending on the region, you know, depending on what’s infection rates. So, it’s very variable depending on what they do,” Dr. Hassoun explained.

UAB also has the capability to screen for variants.

“We’re very fortunate here at UAB, working closely with our state and county health departments to sequence as many viruses as we can, both from the community and from people who are hospitalized. So, my prediction is that if it’s going to show up here, we will be among the first to detect it, at least in our sort of southeastern, deep south, region and certainly in Alabama,” Marrazzo said.

The Fungal Reference Lab at UAB has been sequencing positive PCR tests from across the state throughout the pandemic.

“The lab sequences the samples and then compares the sequences to determine the lineage (variant type). The sequencing system will detect all variants, including omicron. To date, the omicron variant has not been detected in the lab,” said Dr. Sixto Leal, Fungal Reference Lab Director.

Health experts say the COVID-19 basics, vaccination, masks, hand washing and social distancing, could all help prevent the spread of the new variant.