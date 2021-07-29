Alabama has highest COVID-19 positivity rate in nation

(WHNT) — The State of Alabama now has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the state has a 21.5% 7-day positivity rate with more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. 49,661 tests were administered over the last seven days.

In an interview with The Associated Press, UAB Hospital’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger stated that Alabama’s rate was the highest in the entire country with “no sign the rapid increase in cases will end soon.”

Nafziger said only 34% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, which is the lowest rate in the nation.