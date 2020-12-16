Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan will not seek reelection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan will not be seeking reelection when her term ends in February 2021.

“Now that we have reclaimed our U.S. Senate seat for the GOP, our finances are secured, our ‘family’ is stable and we are in outstanding shape across Alabama, I have decided to step aside as ALGOP Chairman,” Lathan said in a press release. “Just as I prayed and felt strongly about running, I also have asked guidance and received the answer it is time to serve the Republican Party in other ways. After 42 years of service to our Party and its causes, I plan to travel different roads of service.”

Lathan has held the position since 2015. She previously served as the Mobile County GOP chair from 2010 to 2015.

“My duties will continue until our 2021 ALGOP Winter Meeting on February 27 in Montgomery. You can be assured I will not let up in my responsibilities while I finish my journey as the proudest State Party Chairman in the nation,” she said in a statement.

No other information has been released at this time.