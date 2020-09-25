Alabama Going Green for NICU Awareness Day

According to the National Perinatal Association, more than half a million families experience a stay in the NICU every year. Neonatal Intensive Care (NICA) month, observed each September, brings awareness to the challenges these families face, highlights their journey and honors the dedicated health professionals who care for these precious patients.

In honor of NICA month, Project Sweet Peas Alabama is delivering care packages and gifts to families in the NICU in eight major Alabama hospitals and promoting “Light Up Alabama Green” in honor of NICU Awareness Day on September 30, 2020.

Governor Kay Ivey and mayors across the state, including Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Moulton, Florence and many others have proclaimed September 30, 2020 as NICU Awareness Day.

To participate, just put out a green light at your home or business to show your support. You can take a picture and share it with the hashtag #NICUAwareness and #PspAlabama. To learn more about NICU Awareness visit nicuawareness.org or ProjectSweetPeas.com.

Another way to help is to participate in this year’s virtual 5K. It runs through November, covering NICU Awareness, Pregnancy and Infant Loss, as well as Prematurity Month. You can walk, run, bike, hike, completing the 5K on your own time in any way you’d like.

Click here to register or learn more about the 2020 virtual 5K.