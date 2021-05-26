Alabama Farmers Federation launches statewide chicken tenders contest

This March 26, 2017 photo shows Dijon and sherry chicken tenders in Coronado, Calif. This dish is from a recipe by Melissa d’Arabian. (Melissa d’Arabian via AP)

The Alabama Farmers Federation is hoping to find out who rules the roost when it comes to the best chicken tenders in the state.

On Wednesday, the organization launched its search to find “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders,” a food noted to please the palate of even the pickiest eaters.

To nominate a local establishment, go to www.Facebook.com/AlfaFarmers and find the post announcing the contest. Be sure to comment the business name and city now through June 9 to ensure that your favorite Alabama-based restaurant, food truck, or professional cook has a chance to win. National chains are not eligible for the contest.

Establishments with the most nominations will become semifinalists in the “Edible Eight,” which will then be voted on from June 14-21 to curate the “Flavorful Four.” The final four contenders will be visited by a panel of judges at their location in early July.

Finalists will receive a plaque and the winner will receive an additional plaque, prize money, and a feature in the Federation’s Neighbors magazine.