Alabama family wants answers after dogs shot and killed

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two dogs were stolen from a Locust Fork home, shot and killed, then left on the side of a rural county road for dead. Sheriff Mark Moon said this was not a hunting accident.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Teresa Yarbrough and her son Blake O’Keefe left the house for a few hours. Upon their return, they discovered eight-year-old Boxer Max and 20-week-old Beagle Bo were missing. The lock on their back door was broken.

“I thought they were just out running around because they’ve been out late before and then come back later like 9 o’clock at night,” O’Keefe said. “But something just felt off and I was questioning it.”

Max was O’Keefe’s best friend, a rescue dog.

“You could give him any command and he would know exactly what it was,” Yarbrough said.

But Max was getting older, O’Keefe got Bo to help with his transition coming home after serving in South Korea for a year in the Army.

“I wanted to give him a companion as he was getting older, somebody he could be with when I’m at work and so he could teach his way so they would learn from him,” O’Keefe said.

After days of searching, they got tipped off where the dogs might be. Yarbrough said she found them both by a field off of Deaver Walker Rd., side-by-side, shot to death.

“Why was it just Blake’s dogs that were taken and killed?” She asked.

The two of them continue to search for answers and pray for justice.

“I don’t know anybody that’s mad at me. I don’t know anybody I’ve made enemies with,” O’Keefe said.

Yarbrough said she is hopeful sharing their story will stop this from happening to anyone again.

“The person or persons who did it will hopefully see this and have some kind of heart to never ever do that again and to maybe even come forward, get help, something.”

O’Keefe gave Bo his name because it stands for his initials, B.O., and it is the name of his photography and videography company, Bo Productions.

This is not the first time O’Keefe has had a dog shot.

The family’s offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help police find out who is responsible for the crime.