Alabama family of man killed by off-duty officer neighbor files suit

LUVERNE, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by his off-duty police officer neighbor has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the federal lawsuit recently filed on behalf of Channing Spivey’s family members, Spivey was undergoing cancer treatments and had survived a brain surgery before his May 27 encounter with Luverne Assistant Police Chief Mason Adcock.

The lawsuit alleges Adcock shot Spivey several times after being flagged down to help assist a separate deputy who was called to subdue an agitated Spivey.

The lawsuit maintains Spivey was unarmed, and family members had explained his health complications to law enforcement multiple times.

Adcock declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.