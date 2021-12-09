Alabama families will see more money on their P-EBT cards soon

The latest and possibly last round of additional benefits related to the pandemic will roll out this week for Alabama children enrolled in the National School Lunch Program

An extra $375 should be deposited into the pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) card accounts soon, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (ADHR). The benefits, totaling near $180 million, will help around 500,000 children who participate in the program.

The benefit will be the last round of P-EBT funding from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, which was intended to help families during the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Families with students who received P-EBT benefits previously for the 2020-21 school year can access the new funds on their existing EBT cards. Those who enrolled more recently will receive cards in the mail within 20 days, according to the ADHR website. The site also suggests families keep their cards in case additional benefits are added in the future.

Alabama’s DHR website says all children enrolled in the NSLP are automatically eligible for the benefits, which can be used to buy SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards.

DHR also announced that all requests for benefit adjustments related to misreported learning plan data for the 2020-21 school year have been addressed as of November 1. Any requests for corrections submitted to Alabama State Department of Education after November 1 will be processed at a later date.

Support specialists are available to answer questions about P-EBT by phone at 1-800-410-5827 and online at dhr.alabama.gov/food-assistance/ from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.