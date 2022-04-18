HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Technology is a big part of our lives now that most services can be done online. The next office expanding to the digital realm is Alabama’s driver license system.

Beginning April 18, license offices will close statewide as a new system is installed, replacing the current platform that has been used for nearly two decades. In February, Governor Kay Ivey announced the change, explaining it will decrease wait times.

Offices will reopen Tuesday, April 26, along with online services. On Monday morning, nearly a dozen north Alabamians stopped by the Huntsville office for various reasons only to find out they’d need to return in a week.

The new system will allow people to update addresses and pay and reinstate addresses all from their phone or computer. First time license holders will also be able to pre-apply online through the new software.

Driver tests will still be administered while offices are closed, but those who complete them will have to wait until the 26th to receive their license. Those whose licenses expire throughout the week will also have to wait. But, under Alabama law, people have a 60 day grace period after the expiration date on their license as long as the driver is in the state of Alabama.

County offices are still open, but only for revenue and probate services.