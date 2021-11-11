Alabama doctors, officials discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

(WHNT) — Many Alabama parents are making it a priority for their kids to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as health officials recommend the shot for everyone five years old and up.

Earlier this month, advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended “kid-size doses” of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already okayed the dose as safe and effective for ages 5-11.

But with many Alabama adults lagging near the back of the pack in vaccination rates, the numbers are not expected to be high for children.

On Thursday, the Medical Association of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) held a Facebook webcast to answers about vaccinating children. Dr. Karen Landers says COVID is still a major factor in the state for young people.

“Children in the 0-17 age group are still making up about 18% of our cases and the 5-11 age group is making up about 8% of our cases,” Landers said. “This is contributing to our overall morbidity in our state.”

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.