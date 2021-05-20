Alabama Department of Labor reports over 9K new initial unemployment claims

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, Friday, May 7, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has released the official count for initial unemployment claims filed from May 9 to May 15.

According to ADOL, 9,377 initial claims were filed online or by phone during the period with approximately 6,704 of those likely stemming from COVID-19 related issues. ADOL reports the industry sectors with the greatest number of claims include: manufacturing (689), health care and social assistance (670), administrative, support, and waste management and remediation services (646), retail (632), and accommodation and food services (623).

The Alabama Department of Labor’s historic data shows more than 20,000 previous claims during the previous two weeks of numbers.

The highest number of initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic came during the week of April 4, 2020 when more than 100,000 Alabamians filed claims.