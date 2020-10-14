Alabama Department of Health turns no one away seeking flu vaccine

ATHENS, Ala. – Health officials say this year is more important than ever for everyone to get their flu shots this month, whether they can afford it or not.

Alabama Department of Health officials said getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever, that’s why they’re hosting at least one flu clinic in all 12 counties that fall under the North Alabama ADPH jurisdiction.

Judy Smith is the head administrator of the Northern District. She said they will not turn anyone away simply because they do not have a way to pay.

“We will never recoup the cost of the vaccine plus the cost of nursing time to give the immunizations, but public health is in the business of protecting our citizens, our residents and as long as there’s a dollar to do so, we’re going to do so,” Smith said.

The money to pay for these vaccines is partially given by counties and cities. The ADPH also takes some of the money from state appropriations.

Smith said this is the time of year she starts to see hospitalizations increase, so it’s crucial to get as many people vaccinated before winter as possible, because she fears the state’s medical staff will be overwhelmed and exhausted from treating masses of both COVID-19 and flu patients.

Smith also said there is still much unknown when it comes to whether someone could get infected with COVID and the flu, so it is better to play it safe than sorry, and never your guard down.

