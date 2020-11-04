Alabama Democrats say Jones campaign strengthened the party in the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala – Tuesday, Senator Doug Jones conceded in the Alabama U.S. Senate race. His Republican opponent, Tommy Tuberville, won 60.4% of the vote.

Jones was joined by state Democratic Party leaders election night at his watch party in Birmingham. The race didn’t go the way they wanted, but party leaders say there’s reason to feel good about the future.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Democratic Party chair Chris England acknowledged the Senate race loss, but say this campaign was a huge win for the Democratic Party in the state.

“When I think about how many contacts we’ve made, the fact that we’ve had over 5 million contacts in the State of Alabama,” Congresswoman Terri Sewell pointed out.

“And we have expanded our digital reach across the state exponentially,” said England.

They say Jones’s time in office and his campaign propelled the party forward.

“The party has grown and thanks to Senator Doug Jones, we have expanded our reach and we have expanded our base,” England said.

They also gave a nod to the record number of people who voted absentee, saying it shows voter enthusiasm for future elections.

“We also created early voting in the state of Alabama,” England said.

“Absolutely, with over 300,000 Alabamians voting in person. Every day is election day when you vote absentee,” Sewell stated to a crowd of Jones supporters.

During his concession speech, Doug Jones said he was proud of the last three years, but there is still more work to do.

“Alabama still ranks low in education. We still rank high in unhealthy outcomes,” Jones said.

In addition to tackling those issues, Jones said he wants to work on expanding equality in the state, continuing his campaign slogan of One Alabama. Then he quoted the late Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the civil rights movement.

“John always would quote the old African proverb, ‘when you pray, move your feet,'” Jones said. “He went on to say as a nation if we care for the beloved community, we must move our feet, our hands, our hearts, our resources to build and not tear down, to reconcile and not to divide.”

While Jones says there is still a lot of work to do in the state of Alabama, he did not lay out any specific plans on how he wants to move forward.

Jones received more than 900,000 votes Tuesday night, which is 220,000 more than he received in 2017 when he won the special election. Jones received more votes than presidential candidate Joe Biden in Alabama in the general election.