Alabama Democratic Party reacts to President Trump’s rally in Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While tens of thousands cheered on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Cullman over the weekend, not everyone is happy with his visit and message to Alabama.

Rep. Chris England, head of the Alabama Democratic Party, said the continued spread of misinformation by the former president, along with many other state Republican leaders, is hurting the fight against a real crisis in the state.

“Whether you’re talking about the crisis in our prison system or the fact we don’t have any ICU beds in our hospitals,” England said. “So, if you get sick or have a car crash or a heart attack, you won’t have a place to go.”

Among the highlights of Trump’s speech was his attack on President Joe Biden and America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over the country.

“It’s not good, they are over there now, and they don’t know what’s going to happen, our citizens,” Trump told the crowd. “Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell.”

Trump also continued the unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his attempt to save America.

“Remember, I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy,” he said. “I’m the one trying to save American democracy.”

The former President urged the crowd in attendance to get vaccinated, the only time in his speech where the crowd booed what he was saying.