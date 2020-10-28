Alabama deadline for absentee ballot applications is Oct. 29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you want to join the more than 300,000 people in Alabama who have applied to vote absentee, Thursday, October 29 is the last day to do so.

You can find the application to vote absentee on the Alabama Secretary of State website. Click on the absentee voting link to get access to the applications for each Alabama county.

With the tight window, using the mail to submit the form might take too long. But every county’s absentee manager is prepared to take an application and provide a ballot in person.

With COVID-19 prompting the loosening of rules for absentee voting, a lot of essentially early votes have been cast. Statewide, more than 300,000 ballots have been requested and more than 240,000 have been returned. The previous high was 88,000.

In Madison County, 37,000 absentee requests have been made and more than 31,000 have been returned. Limestone County reports it has received 6,800 absentee applications and 4,900 have been returned. Morgan County has received 5,000 requests and more than 4,000 ballots have been returned.

Election day is November 3. Absentee ballots have to be turned in by close of business Monday, November 2.

Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by November 2 and in by noon on Election Day.