Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time since July

(WHNT) — For the first time since late July, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Alabama have fallen below 1,000.

According to new data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), 987 people were reported as hospitalized with the virus as of October 8. That number is down from the most recent wave’s peak of 2,890 patients on September 1.

The most hospitalizations for COVID-19 were recorded in January with 3,084 patients.

Dr. Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association, told our news partners at AL.com he’s pleased that Alabama seems to be moving in the right direction. However, he stopped short of celebrating.

“I do think we would be remiss if we didn’t realize the cost,” Williamson said. “From August 12 to last week, we had had over 2,200 deaths over a seven week period… We are approaching 2,500 deaths from COVID in just the last eight weeks. This has come at an enormous cost.”

Data shows the state with a 10.1% positivity rate in COVID-19 tests and all North Alabama counties remain under the “high risk” category.

ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard has recorded 806,560 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. 418,171 of those cases come from this year alone. Over 14,000 Alabamians have died from the virus.