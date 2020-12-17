Alabama court tosses death sentence in Huntsville girl’s slaying

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama appeals court says a Madison County judge wrongly sentenced a man to die for the shooting death of his 20-month-old daughter four years ago.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the death penalty of Lionel Rory Francis on Wednesday. The court says the Huntsville man couldn’t be condemned for his capital murder conviction in the killing of Alexandria Francis because a judge mistakenly ruled he had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault.

The case actually was a misdemeanor, the appeals court says, so it couldn’t be used as a reason to increase Francis’ punishment for the child’s slaying.