Alabama coroner searching for families of 3 deceased

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating families for three people who died in the area over the past month.

Charlotte D. Brown (left) died just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 of natural causes while living at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation of Pleasant Grove and a patient of Southern Care Hospice. Brown, 67, reportedly previously lived on 6th Court in the Wylam community in 2018.

Michael Eugene Piper (center) died just over 5 a.m. on Christmas Day of natural causes while living at Eastview Health Center and a patient of Affinity Hospice. Piper, 68, previously lived on Martinwood Lane in the Huffman neighborhood in 2011 and possibly has family living in Alabaster.

Jimmie W. McDonald (right) died just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 of natural causes while living at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation of Pleasant Grove and a patient of Comfort Care Hospice. McDonald, 87, previously lived on 9th Street in Pleasant Grove in 2016.

All attempts to locate families for the three deceased have failed. Anyone who may know these individuals are asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.